Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

