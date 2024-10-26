Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

