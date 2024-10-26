Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $1.47 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

