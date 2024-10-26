Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 810 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

