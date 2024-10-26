Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 13,810 Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

