Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 443,575.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 58,843 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 348.2% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $52.14.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.