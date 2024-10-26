Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.32 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 551,897 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,546,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after buying an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 482,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 327,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

