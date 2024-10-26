Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $829,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

