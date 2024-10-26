Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after buying an additional 9,736,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.17. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

