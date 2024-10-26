Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS TYA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,496 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

