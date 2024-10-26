Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BATS TYA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,496 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.
About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.