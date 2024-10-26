SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 184,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Up 6.5 %

SKGRW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. SK Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

