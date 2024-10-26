Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 3.9 %

SKX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. 6,649,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,951. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

