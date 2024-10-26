SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Down 67.7% in October

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up about 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 3,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703. SLM has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01.
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
