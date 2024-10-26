Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $236.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

