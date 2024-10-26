Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Cut by Busey Bank

Busey Bank decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,461,986. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
