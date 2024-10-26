Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Cut by Busey Bank

Busey Bank decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,461,986. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $326.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $250.30 and a 52-week high of $330.51.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.