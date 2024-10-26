South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.
South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ SPFI opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
South Plains Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on South Plains Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on SPFI
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South Plains Financial
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.