South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 336,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $288,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,940.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 336,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,110. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

SPFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on South Plains Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

