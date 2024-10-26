S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.10-15.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.93-14.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.100-15.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.77.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.61. The stock had a trading volume of 984,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,610. The firm has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.