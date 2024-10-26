S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.77.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $490.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.17. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.