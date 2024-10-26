SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.14. 2,518,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,641. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $433.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

