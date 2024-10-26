SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 94,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 21,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,283,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. 6,256,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,488. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

