SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-$3.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.4-$636.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.31 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.410-3.420 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $20.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,940. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.51.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

