St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 160 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

