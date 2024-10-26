St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.