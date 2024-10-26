St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 168 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $829,000. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $562.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

