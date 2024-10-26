St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 592 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -365.21%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

