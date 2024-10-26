Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.00.

SJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE:SJ opened at C$86.21 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$70.23 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.