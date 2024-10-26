Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.00.

SJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:SJ opened at C$86.21 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$70.23 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

