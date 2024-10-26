Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $44.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 902.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

