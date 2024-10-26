Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Tarun Gupta Purchases 203,864 Shares of Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) insider Tarun Gupta purchased 203,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.29 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$874,168.83 ($582,779.22).

Tarun Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tarun Gupta acquired 654,094 shares of Stockland stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.01 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,277,010.94 ($2,184,673.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Stockland Company Profile

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

