StockNews.com Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after buying an additional 274,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 178.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 181,528 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

