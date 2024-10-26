STP (STPT) One Day Volume Hits $3.91 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. STP has a market cap of $78.35 million and $3.91 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04031301 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,193,211.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

