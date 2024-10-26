Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 109,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.75.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

