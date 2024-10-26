Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of -3.53. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

