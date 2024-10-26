Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 57.3% in October

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

SUTNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,604. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

