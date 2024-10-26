SUNDOG One Day Trading Volume Tops $101.31 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $155.57 million and $101.31 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00239077 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,422,087 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.16098184 USD and is down -17.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $95,587,567.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

