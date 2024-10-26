Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.18.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.48.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,440.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.