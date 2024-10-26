Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

