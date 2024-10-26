Susquehanna Boosts RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $150.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,253. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

