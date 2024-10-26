Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10), with a volume of 74 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

