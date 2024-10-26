Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Down 99.4% in October

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

SNCRL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.