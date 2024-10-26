T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.