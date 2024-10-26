T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 352.7% from the September 30th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSLT stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $18.83. 13,697,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

