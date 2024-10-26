T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 352.7% from the September 30th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSLT stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $18.83. 13,697,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
