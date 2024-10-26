Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.80 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

