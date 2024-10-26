Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 750,971 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after buying an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,242,000 after buying an additional 296,892 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

TSM stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

