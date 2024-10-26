Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 17,253,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,892. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $257,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 235.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,743 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry by 265.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,044,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,700,000 after purchasing an additional 758,539 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 999,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 673,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

