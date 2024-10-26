Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XVV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS XVV opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

