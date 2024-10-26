Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

