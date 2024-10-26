Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

