TD Cowen Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $15.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.