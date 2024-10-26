Team Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG)

Team Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF comprises about 2.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COWG opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

