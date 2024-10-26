Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Citigroup raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.63.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
